New film of Bellamkonda Sreenivas launched

By | Published: 1:27 pm

Actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who is gearing up to enthrall the audience with his upcoming release ‘Saakshyam’, is all set to entertain with another new project under the direction of debutant Srinivas.

The launch event of the movie was held with a puja ceremony on Thursday in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. Apart from the film’s team, Minister P Mahender Reddy was also present among the guests for the event.

Produced by Naveen Sontineni under Vamsadhara Creations banner, the yet-to-be titled film has Chota K Naidu as cinematographer while Thaman is the music director.