New findings shed light on buddhism in Kolanupaka

Hyderabad: The place Kolanupaka rings a bell about the ancient Jain temple and the presence of Jainism in Telangana. But in a new revelation, it is found that that Kolanupaka was also a Buddhist centre much before Jainism and Shaivism flourished at the place.

Telangana Jagruthi history team found a desecrated, head-less statue of Lord Buddha in the museum of archeology department. This statue is one of the many statues discovered and stored by the department in the museum but nothing much has been studied about this Buddha statue.

Sriramoju Haragopal, a historian in the team, said. “I clicked photos of the statues in the museum and when I sat and observed the pictures, I noticed that a statue numbered 101 is of Buddha, and to confirm the same I sent the pictures to experts.”

Based on the sitting posture (dhyaanaasana) and the clothing style, details about the statue were revealed. The team feels that the statue might date back to a period of seven to eight centuries.

“All these days we only speculated about the presence of Buddhism here but today it is confirmed. Now, we have a proof,” added Haragopal.

He also said that, earlier, a book named ‘Telangana lo Bouddham’ by a historian E Shiva Nagi Reddy also hinted at Buddhism in Telangana.

Other hints



According to the team, there is a practice of constructing Buddhist pillars at places where the rivers flow towards North. Aleru river near Kolanupaka flows towards North. And also near Bachhannapet, around 10 kms away from Kolanupaka, some Buddhist relics were discovered by the team.

Even wells present in a temple in Kolanupaka and in and around areas have resemblances with Buddhist settlements.

