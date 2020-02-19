New flyovers to shorten airport distance in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 12:19 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: People heading to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) can soon head straight for the airport without stopping at any signals after the PVNR Expressway, and reach the airport in 20 minutes flat as the construction of not one but four flyovers is progressing at a brisk pace in Shamshabad.

Motorists can directly reach the parking lot of the airport at the end of the 27.2-km stretch starting from the PVNR Expressway once the construction of these flyovers is completed. At present, it takes about 45 minutes to cover this stretch.

The construction of flyovers coming up at Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Gaganpahad, Katedan and Shamshabad, was taken up with Rs 300 crore allocated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The construction of the three flyovers at the University, Gaganpahad and Katedan will be completed in six months while the 1.2-km long elevated flyover coming up at Shamshabad will take at least one year, Roads and Buildings (R&B) Engineer-in-Chief (National Highways) I Ganapathi Reddy said.

The R&B department is only assisting the Ministry in acquiring land for early completion of the work. The foundation stone of the project was laid in 2018. The funds were allotted after a request was made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The project was supposed to be completed in 2020. However, owing to the delay in land acquisition, the construction work could not be completed, Reddy said, adding that the flyovers were designed in such a manner that the motorists coming from local areas near the University, Gaganpahad, Katedan and Shamshabad would not have to enter the main road on the NH-44 at Shamshabad connecting the airport and Bengaluru and would be allowed through the service roads only.

R&B officials said efforts were on to sort out the issues related to relocation of a few religious structures for early completion of the project.

