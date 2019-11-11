New FOB at Secunderabad railway station to ease passenger flow

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Moving from one platform to another would soon become hassle-free with authorities giving final touches to fourth foot over bridge (FOB) at the ever busy Secunderabad railway station.

Secunderabad railway station is one of the busiest railway stations in the country and the biggest one in the entire South Central Railway (SCR) zone. It handles more than 1.8 lakh passengers every day and operates 285 trains including 85 MMTS services. At present, the station has three FOBs connecting all the 10 platforms. This apart, the station boasts of six escalators and five lifts to help passengers reach their respective platforms.

Given the gradual transformation and increasing rush in the station, there has been a demand for adequate FOBs along with escalators and lifts. As the existing FOBs were unable to cater to the needs, railways commissioned new FOB to ease the passenger flow at the junction.

In last June, the works on new FOB were taken up with a cost of over Rs12 crore. Due to space constraints in the station, the new facility was divided into two parts, with first one coming up with Rs 8.67 crore from circulating area on the main road to platform no.6 and no.7.

This FOB is near completion and is likely to be thrown open to passengers by December end. The works related to other facility connecting platform no.6 and no.7 was taken up with Rs.3.85 crore, which lands on circulating area towards Bhoiguda side.

All together, the FOB is well connected to circulating areas on both sides of the station. Moreover, passengers who have reserved tickets need not go to main entrance of the station and they can directly move from the new FOB at circulating area and go to their respective platform.

According to SCR, the FOBs witness huge rush during peak hours i.e., from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 10 pm. During the festival season, the existing facilities were getting packed and it takes some time to step down from FOB to the platform.

Plans are afoot to provide escalators on platform no.4 and no.5 under fourth FOB, officials said adding that their plan is to reduce congestion in existing platforms and offer smooth flow for passengers in the station.

