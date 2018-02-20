‘New food processing units need coordinated efforts’

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Agriculture Secretary and Cabinet Sub-Committee on food processing units Convenor C Partha Sarathi on Monday sought a coordinated effort by all the departments to ensure the setting up of new units in the State as desired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking at a review meeting with horticulture and marketing wings of the Agriculture Department at the Secretariat, Sarathi wanted a detailed report on the prevailing system of water management, expected increase in ayacut after completion of ongoing irrigation projects, varieties of crops sown and varieties that have scope for food processing in the State.

He also directed the officials to conduct a field survey on marketing facilities for products developed in these units.

He sought written suggestions from department officials on best practices required for the development of agriculture sector. Agriculture Commissioner Dr M Jaganmohan, Horticulture Director L Venkatram Reddy, Marketing Director G Laxmi Bai and Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Dr V Praveen Kumar participated in the meeting.