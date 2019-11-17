New-gen star siblings get innovative

By | Published: 4:40 pm

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, Saif and Soha Ali Khan, Kajol and Tanishaa, Shilpa and Shamita Shetty — all of them actors and siblings who made a mark in recent years. Cut to 2019, a new generation of siblings is raring to go in Bollywood, following in the footsteps of famous brothers or sisters.

The difference is, the new breed is not necessarily foraying into Bollywood as film actors. Many of them are not entering Bollywood directly, because getting the perfect launchpad is not always a possibility. Rather, they are first trying to grab public attention by appearing in music videos, magazine covers and ad films, before testing Bollywood acting waters.

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon has just made her acting debut. Unlike her sister, however, Nupur didn’t choose a Bollywood film but a music video to introduce the audience to her skills. Nupur featured in B Praak’s new music video, “Filhall”, along with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh’s brother Naman Nitin Mukesh has no interest in facing the camera. The suspense drama “Bypass Road” marked Naman’s directorial debut. “There’s never a hard-and-fast rule that a singer’s son must be a singer or an actor’s brother must only be an actor. We take pride in the fact that the Mukesh family has been entertaining the audience since three generations — whether it is singing, acting or, now, directing. Creativity doesn’t come with parameters,” Naman, grandson of legendary singer Mukesh, said.

Newcomer Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also one of the debutants of 2019. Ibrahim broke the internet was his magazine cover debut that also featured sister Sara, a few weeks ago. The photos from the shoot caught the attention of many, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who commented on Instagram: “Damn dem genes!”

There has been a buzz about Ibrahim taking the acting route, though it is yet to be officially confirmed. Their father, actor Saif Ali Khan, was clearly open to the idea of his son — who almost looks like him in his younger days — to be an actor too.

The news of Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle making her Bollywood debut had been doing the rounds for quite a while now, and earlier this year it was confirmed that she will be making her debut opposite superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film, “Kwatha”. Isabelle isn’t a stranger to the public. Two years ago, she was announced as the face of a cosmetic brand and since then has been featuring in ads.

These youngsters might have opted for a path slightly different from their experienced siblings, but there are a few star siblings who are going directly to Bollywood. Actress Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty is one of them. He will be making his Hindi film debut next year in Milan Luthria’s “Tadap”, a remake of the Telugu film “RX 100”.