New GOC for Telangana and Andhra Sub Area

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: Major General R K Singh has taken over as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) in Secunderabad on Friday. Singh was commissioned into Regiment of Artillery in 1984. He graduated from NDA Khadakwasla and holds a PG degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from University of Madras.

He also attended specialised courses such as DSSC, LGSC, Senior and Higher Command. He has commanded a Field Regiment and has been Commander of an Artillery Brigade. He represented the nation in United Nations Peace Keeping Force at Lebanon. He has tenanted numerous operational and important administrative appointments.

