New govt buildings: Oppn asks Governor to protect Hyderabad’s heritage

By | Published: 12:54 am 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Opposing the Telangana government’s decision to construct new buildings for the State Legislature and Secretariat, an all-party delegation on Monday called on Governor ESL Narasimhan seeking his intervention.

They submitted a resolution passed at the all-party meeting held in Hyderabad on July 7, to oppose the government’s decision, and sought “protection” of government properties. The opposition parties alleged that the government was demolishing the existing buildings of the State Secretariat and heritage structures at Errum Manzil to make way for the new buildings. They wanted the Secretariat offices and Assembly to stay where they are, stating that public funds should not be misused.

The delegation also requested the Governor, who is the custodian of the government buildings in Hyderabad as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, to ensure that the public properties are put to good use. They also urged him to use his discretionary powers to protect the heritage buildings.

The Opposition demanded the government release a White Paper on the proposed expenditure for the construction of the new buildings and also obtain people’s opinion besides the Opposition’s before taking up such projects.

