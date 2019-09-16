By | Published: 12:09 am 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: It was a new high for Hyderabad’s Norman Isaac as he became the first Indian to officiate as FIBA game commissioner in the final of the World Basketball Championships featuring Argentina and Spain, in Beijing on Sunday.

“It was a huge honour for me. To officiate in a final of the world championship is like a dream come true,” said the 57-year-old from Beijing. Isaac was one of the eight technical delegates nominated as a game commissioner for the FIBA World Cup being played under the new competition system. “It came as a surprise to me when I was informed that I would be the commissioner for the final day on Saturday night. I was thrilled.”

Isaac was the game commissioner in 16 matches, including the third-fourth place and final. “It was a big challenge. I’m happy that I could stand up to these challenges. A commissioner is overall in-charge of the match. He has to look after all the technical decisions of the match. He has to have good coordination with the three referees, table officials and the telecast people,” he said.

Isaac, who is also the secretary of Telangana Basketball Association, began his journey as FIBA match official in 2006 before being the commissioner for Sunday’s final. “My big journey started three years ago as a technical delegate. It was a good experience for me. It was all about good management skills. It was a treat to watch stars from across the globe, including NBA players, donning their national colors at the world championships.”

