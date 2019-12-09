New Indian Consul General in Jeddah

By | Published: 1:23 am

Jeddah: The Indian Consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is set to have a new boss soon. A young career diplomat Dr Sadre Alam is likely to be appointed as Consul General.

Sources told ‘Telangana Today’ that the decision has been taken to replace incumbent Consul General Md Noor Rahman Sheikh as he had already completed his term and will be moved to New Delhi. Arrangements for the annual Haj pilgrimage have begun after the country signed the annual agreement with Saudi Arabia last week. It was not clear who would complete the crucial tasks of Haj arrangements, Sheikh or his successor.

It has been an unexpected journey for Alam, who from being at the helm of a challenging job of policy formation for UN global bodies in Geneva would now be required to look after Haj affairs and issues pertaining to blue-collar workers as Consul General in Jeddah.

A career diplomat belonging to the 2009 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) batch, Dr Sadre Alam, is currently First Secretary to Permanent Mission of India to United Nations in Geneva. His role involved presenting pragmatic policies and advocating for the same while dealing with pressing challenges in migration, health and humanitarian affairs in United Nations. He also held important posting in the ministry in New Delhi.

The 36-year-old from Chennai’s Nainiappan Maistry Street, is a medical doctor by qualification. Sadre Alam was among the top 10 students, who passed from the prestigious AIIMS and later cracked the UPSC exam in 2007 for a career in the IFS.

