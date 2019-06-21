New innings on home turf

By | Published: 8:49 pm

YouTube sensation Naveen Polishetty is a new name for most of the Telugu audience. Yet, he has created a place for himself among urban audience when his AIB (All India Bakchod) videos went viral on social media. And, not to mention the ‘Honest Engineering Campus Placement’ video — the rant aimed at the corporate culture that tests the patience of a newly-passed out graduate. As he begins anew with a detective crime thriller Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya, Naveen opens up about his theatre career and debut as a hero.

“Theatre happened during my engineering course in NIT Bhopal. Although, I had a flair for acting during my schooling in Hyderabad, there was no scope for it as I was told to “dream big” and become an engineer,” he says. He also didn’t have a physique requiring broad shoulders and a tapered waist, so Naveen had to bank on his acting skills while giving auditions in Mumbai. The word “body” used to remind me of a lifeless corpse,” says the actor with a laugh.

It was in 2012, that Naveen got a break when he went to a stand-up comedy open competition. His journey began, when he was selected for the AIB YouTube channel. “I happened to meet Vijay Devarakonda in Hyderabad when I performed couple of theatre plays here. And later, I was offered a chance in Life is Beautiful and Mahesh Babu’s Nenokkadine,” adds the actor, who is also playing a lead role in the upcoming romantic comedy Chhichhore which is being directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari.

Not a tech savvy detective

With an audaciously long title Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya, Naveen was initially not confident that the title would strike a chord with the audience. “However, I was curious about the plot. Unlike the English detectives, this agent doesn’t have any tech gadget or a bluetooth around his ear. He is a funny private detective, who works on petty cases working from an office in a gloomy lane adjoining the vegetable market in Nellore,” he says. Rather picky in selecting a romantic story for a debut, Naveen says he deliberated quite a bit when choosing the script. As the character demanded a Nellore slang, Naveen says his friends in Nellore helped him in the pronunciation of the common terms in the region.