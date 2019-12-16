New Jaguar XE launched in India

By | Published: 6:00 pm

India can now witness the new Jaguar XE which is packed with enhancements, innovations and technology that offers an exceptional blend of distinctive design, innovation and performance. For Model Year 2020, the New Jaguar XE includes enhanced front and rear bumpers, full LED headlights with signature DRL & signature Hi-Line tail lights with Animated Directional Indicators to create an assertive appearance.

Available in S & SE derivative, the new Jaguar XE is packed with stunning features such as the 25.4 cm (10) ‘Touch Pro’ infotainment screen, ‘Remote’ (allows you to check car status remotely), Smartphone Pack with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Wireless Device Charging, Air Quality Sensor, Connected Navigation Pro (navigation system), Smart Settings with AI for driver seat, mirror, audio and climate settings, Wi-Fi Hotspot & Pro Services among others.

Powered by Ingenium Powertrains, the new Jaguar XE is available with a choice of 2.0 l (litre) Turbocharged Petrol, producing 184 kW and 365 Nm of torque or a 2.0 l (litre) Turbocharged Diesel producing 132 kW and 430 Nm of torque.

“The Jaguar XE has always been a distinctly designed executive sports saloon that provides exhilarating performance. The new Jaguar XE is an illustration of how enhancements in its design, technology and driving dynamics can rewrite the rules. We are confident that our Jaguar fans and discerning customers will be delighted with our latest offering,” says Suresh Reddy, MD, Jaguar Land Rover Pride Motors, Hyderabad.

Dramatic exteriors

The car appears wider and lower than before, with large front apertures, bold graphics and muscular forms, all alluding to the car’s performance intent and advanced aerodynamics.

Extravagant interiors

The exquisitely crafted all-new interior, features superior materials with extensive use of soft touch surfaces, premium veneers and all-new door trims to enhance appeal and practicality. The F-TYPE derived Jaguar SportShift selector on the revised centre console is ergonomically designed to facilitate intuitive, rapid manual gear changes of the 8-speed automatic gearbox.

A new steering wheel, shared with the all-electric I-PACE, features ‘hidden-until-lit’ graphics and tactile switches for intuitive control of key functions. Bookings are now open for the new Jaguar XE which is priced from Rs 44.98 lakh.