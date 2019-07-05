New Lalithaa Jewellery showroom at Kukatpally

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: Lalithaa Jewellery opened its showroom in Kukatpally on Friday which was inaugurated by the Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Labour Minister Malla Reddy, former Minister N Narasimha Reddy and others.

Several celebrities and elected representatives were also present on the occasion of the inaugural of the showroom of popular jewellery group. The chairman of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart M Kiran Kumar was also present.

Kiran said he introduced the 916 BIS hallmarked jewellery, at Lalithaa and added, “I cut down the value addition charges significantly. Though the unit margin came down, overall sales increased by leaps and bounds”.

“I also introduced the Lalithaa way of helping customers to check if they got the best price, by offering to give the estimate slip and mobile picture of any jewellery they wished to buy”, he said.

On quality of gold jewellery, Kiran told customers to check if the jewellery is 916 BIS hallmarked.