New look inspired by heroes Viv Richards and MS Dhoni: Kapil Dev

Published: 11:00 am 11:50 am

Hyderabad: Indian cricket legend and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev revealed that his new look bald and a beard was inspired by his idol and West Indies great Viv Richards and Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Kapil also said that Richards was his hero. “”I had seen Sir Vivian Richards on your Instagram. He is my hero so (I thought) why not? I’ll follow my hero. I also saw Dhoni who is also my hero and he had cut his hair after winning the World Cup. So I thought why not, now I have the chance so I did it,” Kapil said in a video tweeted by Chennai Super Kings. Richards responded to the tweet, saying: “Hahaha You took the right inspiration my friend @therealkapildev”

Dhoni had also went bald after sported a semi-bald look after winning the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup. Kapil’s bald look with a beard is also quite similar to what Richards has carried for the better part of his retired life.

