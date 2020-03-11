New Mancherial BJP chief felicitated

By | Published: 6:55 pm

Adilabad: Verabelli Raghunath Rao, the newly appointed BJP chief of Mancherial district, was felicitated by the party cadre and supporters on his arrival to the town after being elevated to the post here on Wednesday. Former Peddapalli MP Dr Vivek Venkataswamy was the chief guest of the event.

Vivek opined that Raghunath was tipped off the post for striving hard for growth of the party in the district and hoped the latter would increase the image of the outfit. He said the party would assume power in Telangana in the future. Raghunath Rao thanked top brasses of the party for making him the party president of the district.

Earlier, a massive bike rally was taken out from IB Chowrasta to FCA function hall where the function was organized. BJP’s leaders Malla Reddy, Tula Anjaneyulu, BIyyala Satheesh Rao, Ponuganti Madhu, Bodduna Mallesh, Rajnish Jain, Rachakonda Sathyanarayana, Patti Krishna, Mudam Mallesh, Uma Maheshwari, Tirumala, Palle Rakesh were few among many who attended the event.

On Sunday, Raghunath Rao, Payal Shankar, Padakanti Ramadevi and JB Paudel were appointed as the presidents of Mancherial, Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts, respectively. A letter to this effect was issued by the BJP State leadership.

