New movie auditions in Mancherial on Tuesday

By | Published: 8:56 pm 8:59 pm

Mancherial: Rupak Ronaldson, film director who directed Sampurnesh starrer Kobbarimatta, is going to audition actors and actresses belonging to all age groups for his upcoming project, in Mancherial on February 4 and 5.

Rupak told Telangana Today that he would like to rope in new yet local artistes as he was planning to make a comic movie inspired by lives of coal miners working with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). He informed that the auditions would be held in a meeting hall at Charwaka Hospital of Dr Neelakanteshwar Rao in Janmabhuminagar of the town for two days from 9 am to 7 pm.

A promising director from coal belt town Ramakrishnapur town, the 32-year old Rupak shot to fame with his maiden film, Kobbarimatta registering success at box office. He had schooled in the town, before graduating in film production from a private university in Hyderabad. He had set up a firm for making graphics and was associated with several films including Arundati, starred by Anushka and released in 2009.

