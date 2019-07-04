New MPPs take oath in Nizamabad

By | Published: 10:38 pm 10:40 pm

Nizamabad: Newly-elected Mandal Parishad Presidents took oath on Thursday.

State Transport, R&B Minister Prashanth Reddy inaugurated the newly-formed Mendora MPP office and also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Velpur, Mupkal, Kammarpally MPPs.

He asked the MPPS to connect to the people so as to know their problems and try to solve them.

Telangana Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy inaugurated Rudruru MPP office and attended the swearing ceremony. Nizamabad Rural and Armoor MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan and Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy respectively participated in the swearing ceremony of MPPs at various mandals.

