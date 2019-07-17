New Municipal Act to be introduced on Thursday in Telangana

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet on Wednesday is learnt to have discussed in great detail the Municipal Act which the government is scheduled to introduce in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. A two-day session of the Assembly has been called on July 18 and 19 for the purpose of considering the Bill relating to the Act and passing of the Act.

The Cabinet meeting, which began at 4 p.m., continued for more than four hours and was still on at the time of writing of this report. While approving the proposed Act was the primary agenda of Wednesday’s meeting at Pragati Bhavan, the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, is also learnt to have discussed details of a new township policy that seeks to establish a framework for development of self-contained townships in a bid to release pressure on large cities in the State.

Retirement age

The Cabinet also discussed and decided on passing legislations, replacing some ordinances the government had issued in the recent past, including one on raising the retirement age of teaching staff in government medical colleges from 58 years to 65 years.

The Cabinet is also learnt to have discussed the upcoming municipal elections, the current conditions in the State, particularly with reference to the sub-par monsoon so far and the Central government’s approach to Telangana on issues of vital importance to the State.

The proposed new Municipal Act, that seeks to replace the existing Acts, is to be introduced in the Assembly on Thursday along with Bills seeking to replace various ordinances. It is expected that after the introduction of the Bills, the House will be adjourned to allow members to study the Bills. After reconvening on Friday, the House is expected to take up the Bills and the Municipal Act for discussion and pass them the same day.

The Legislative Council is also scheduled for a one-day session on Friday with the government introducing the Act and Bills and the Council passing them after a discussion the same day.

