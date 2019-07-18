New Municipalities bill introduced in the Assembly

By | Published: 3:40 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced the new Telangana Municipalities Bill in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The two-day special session of the Assembly was convened to pass the new Municipalities Bill ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

The Bill was posted for discussion in the House on Friday.

After the bill was introduced, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy provided 24 hours time to the legislators and study it. He will accept any suggestions and amendments to the Bill till 4 pm on Thursday. The State Legislative Council is also scheduled to meet on 19th July to pass the Bill.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the new Municipalities Bill was promulgated for an effective governance and infrastructure development as well as curb corruption, illegal layouts and encroachments.

The Bill is also said to be aimed to propel growth prospects of ULBs in the State. The new Act will be stringent and help the development of towns in a better way.

