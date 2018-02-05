New municipalities proposed within Hyderabad’s ORR limits

By | Published: 10:26 pm 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: With rapid urbanisation in areas on the outskirts of Hyderabad, plans are afoot to create new Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) by clubbing villages or merging them with adjacent ULBs within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that the government will not increase property tax and other taxes in villages which are upgraded or merged with ULBs for at least two years.

The Minister held discussions with legislators, MPs and collectors of Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Malkajiri-Medchal districts on creation of new ULBs or merger of villages in adjacent ULBs at a meeting held at the State Secretariat on Monday. They discussed the feasibility of creating new municipalities of Ameenpur, Bollaram, Kompally, Puppalaguda, Pragatinagar, Tellapur, Turkyamjal and other areas. Officials have been asked to submit necessary proposals in this regard for examination.

“We will not impose new or additional taxes on residents of villages which are upgraded or merged with adjacent ULBs. Instead, the government will provide adequate funds for their overall development, especially for infrastructure,” Rama Rao explained. The government is keen to facilitate urbanisation through creation of new infrastructure like roads, underground drainages and drinking water supply in newly formed ULBs.

The State government has already decided to upgrade the existing gram panchayats with more than 15,000 people into nagar panchayats and municipalities.

Officials informed that currently, there are 167 villages within ORR limits and based on their geographical and demographic conditions, a decision will be taken either to create new ULB or go for their merger with existing ULBs. Both the officials and elected representatives have been asked to submit necessary proposals for new ULBs after conducting consultations in their villages.