New Pega software launched

Hyderabad: Software company Pegasystems launched Pega Kickstart – a new family of fixed-price services that help businesses quickly deploy Pega software to help address customer and employee experience problems. It claims to provide a faster path to digital transformation.

The three new Pega Kickstart services include Pega Microjourney Kickstart — design and deliver a customer micro journey in five weeks. A micro journey is a term describing a customer’s path to a desired outcome – such as “inquire about service,” “dispute a charge,” or “onboard a new partner.”

Second is the Pega Email Bot – an email automation solution – in as five weeks. The bot uses artificial intelligence with natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to understand the purpose and intent of each email to resolve queries. The third is Pega Workforce Intelligence Kickstart in seven weeks.

Don Schuerman, CTO and vice president, product marketing, Pegasystems said, “We’re offering an easier way to improve customer and employee experiences with our Pega Kickstart services. In just weeks, and for a fixed cost, our experts will deliver a customised solutions.”

