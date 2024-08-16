New poster for Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘GOAT’ unveiled

On Independence Day, the makers shared a new poster on Instagram along with the trailer release date announcement. The poster features Vijay in an action-packed avatar, holding a gun as he takes down goons in a subway or metro station.

By ANI Published Date - 16 August 2024, 12:20 PM

Mumbai: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer ‘The Greatest of All Time’ (GOAT) unveiled the new poster ahead of the trailer release.

On the occasion of Independence Day, makers took to their Instagram to share a new poster along with the trailer release date announcement.

The new poster shows Vijay in his action avatar with a gun in his hand. He is seen shooting goons in a subway or metro station.

Sharing the post, they wrote, “GET . SET . Goat. Buckle up.. #TheGoatTrailer is landing on your screens on August 17th, 5 PM.@actorvijay Sir.”

Interestingly, the trailer will be launched on August 17.

Recently, makers locked the release date of the film.

On the occasion of Eid, the makers announced that the film will hit the theatres on September 5, 2024.

Taking to X, the makers wrote, ” The makers wrote, “Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir plz blow the whistle!! #TheGreatestOfAllTime will arrive on 5th Sept 2024! Keeping the #GOAT updates coming!!”

Produced by AGS Entertainment, ‘GOAT’ is produced on a massive budget by AGS Entertainment by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh. The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni.

Venkat Prabhu has directed the film. ‘GOAT’ is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj will take the sides of the hero and villain.

Reportedly, he will be seen playing play dual roles in the film.

Vijay was last seen in the hit action drama Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.