New powering tech helps SCR save money

Hyderabad: Head on Generation (HOG), a state-of-the-art new technology introduced recently in trains with the new generation Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, is proving its worth, according to senior officials from South Central Railway (SCR).

The technology is bringing a change in train running in terms of both financial savings, due to reduction in diesel consumption and promoting environment by reducing both air and noise pollution.

The HOG technology caters to the power needs of the coaches such as coach lighting, air conditioning, by substituting the earlier technology of having two power cars in the trains known as End on Generators (EOG).

Earlier, the fuel consumption for 11 trains equipped with LHB coaches per annum was around 49.7 lakh litres incurring a cost of more than Rs 35 crore. Whereas, currently the electrical energy consumption cost for these trains is only Rs 5.7 crore per annum. Thus, the estimated savings for Railways on account of introduction of HOG technology in all the 11 trains comes to Rs 29.3 crore per annum.

Taking forward the implementation of new technology, Charminar Express running between Hyderabad – MGR Chennai Central – Hyderabad has also been provided with HOG technology from Monday. Earlier Charminar Express was running with traditional ICF coaches and electric traction power from end to end. Now the train is converted to run with LHB coaches paving the way for implementation of HOG technology.

With this in the first phase, a total of 10 trains having total LHB coaches and running end-to-end with electric traction facility have been converted to HOG technology. In addition, one more train with LHB coaches Rayalaseema Express, running partly in diesel section has also been converted into HOG within the electrified section.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR advised officers and staff to expedite the installation process of HOG compatible equipment in the electrical locomotives and also replacing the existing ICF traditional coaches with all new LHB.

