New preview theatre named after Paidi Jairaj opened in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For the first time in the country, an exclusive preview theatre for amateur short-film and documentary makers has been thrown open at Ravindra Bharathi.

The Department of Language and Culture, steered by its Director Mamidi Harikrishna, had been working on the new, 112-seater, state-of-the-art facility for the last two years.

“After about 25 months of continuous efforts, we threw open the new preview theatre, a first-of-its-kind in the country during Bathukamma festivities. The proposal to name it as Paidi Jairaj Preview Theatre has been accepted by the government of Telangana. We will hold a formal naming ceremony shortly,” Harikrishna told ‘Telangana Today‘.

Paidi Jairaj was a Karimnagar-born theatre veteran who moved to Mumbai and made his mark in Bollywood as an actor, director and producer. In 1980, he became the first filmmaker from Telangana to win the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, but was thoroughly ignored by the Telugu film industry back home. “Time has come to recognise him as one of our greatest artistes,” Harikrishna said.

For more than 25 years, the space on the second floor of Ravindra Bharathi, which now houses the preview theatre, was a dungeon.

“A preview theatre was established in 1961 along with the building, but it remained unused due to the apathy of government bodies and lack of awareness about the facility among filmmakers. We have been holding short-film and documentary screenings, and, festivals regularly at Ravindra Bharathi and most local filmmakers prefer this route to reach audience rather than any private space,” said Harikrishna.

The preview theatre is a plush, multiplex-like, centrally air-conditioned space with a Dolby Digital 5.1 audio surround system. It has 112 new, well-cushioned seats, but can accommodate many more.

According to Harikrishna, nearly 500 people are attending Cinivaaram which is being organised every Saturday. The previous Cinivaaram space on the first floor of Ravindra Bharathi will now be used only for book launches and non-film events.

International Film Festivals in Telangana soon

Films from across borders, which have won Oscars and hearts, will soon be screened at the new Paidi Jairaj Preview Theatre in the State’s first international film festival. The Department of Language and Culture has approached the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Goethe Zentrum, Alliance Francaise and British Council in this regard.

“They have responded with buoyancy, and agreed in principle. The first to be held may be an Iranian Film Festival, but talks are on with associations of several other countries, and dates cannot be confirmed as of yet. What is certain is that we shall have at least four different international film festivals, one for each collaborating country, and showcase the best of their cinema. There shall be no restrictions on genre such as feature films, short-films or documentaries,” Harikrishna said.

Retrospectives for each accomplished film director will be held separately at these festivals, with a committee deciding films to be screened, Harikrishna added.