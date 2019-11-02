New printer produces 3D holograms, says researchers

By | Published: 8:16 pm

A printer capable of producing digital 3D holograms with a high level of detail and realistic colour have been developed by researchers. The printer will help in making high-quality objects or scenes for museum displays, architectural models, fine art or advertisements that won’t need a glass or any special viewing aids.

“Our 15-year research project aimed to build a hologram printer with all the advantages of previous technologies while eliminating known drawbacks such as expensive lasers, slow printing speed, limited field of view and unsaturated colours,” said research team leader Yves Gentet from Ultimate Holography in France.

“We accomplished this by creating the CHIMERA printer, which uses low-cost commercial lasers and high-speed printing to produce holograms with high-quality colour that spans a large dynamic range,” added Gentet.

The study published in The Optical Society’s (OSA) journal Applied Optics, the researchers have described the new printer, which creates holograms with wide fields of view and full parallax on a special photographic material they designed.

Full parallax holograms reconstruct an object so that it is viewable in all directions, in this case with a field of view spanning 120 degrees. The printer can create holograms from 3D computer-generated models or from scans acquired with a dedicated scanner developed by the researchers. The high-quality holograms can even be used as masters to produce holographic copies.

When developing the new hologram printer, the researchers carefully studied two previously developed holographic printer technologies to understand their advantages and drawbacks.

“The companies involved in developing the first two generations of printers eventually faced technical limitations and closed,” said Gentet.

“Our small, self-funded group found that it was key to develop a highly sensitive photo material with a very fine grain rather than use a commercially available rigid material like previous systems,” continued Gentet.

The ‘Chimera’ printer uses red, green and blue low-power commercially available continuous wave lasers with shutters that adjust the exposure for each laser in a matter of milliseconds.

The researchers also created a special anti-vibrating mechanical system to keep the holographic plate from moving during the recording.