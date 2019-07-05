New Pro V-C 2 appointed for University of Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: Prof. B Raja Shekhar, senior faculty in the School of Management Studies at University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor 2 of the varsity in place of Prof. P Prakash Babu whose term ended on July 5.

Prof. Shekhar has a track record in the field of higher education as an academician and academic administrator. He is associated with the School of Management Studies since its inception (June 1999) and he is also coordinating a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management offered by the Center for Distance Education and Virtual Learning, UoH.

As the Dean of the School of Management Studies, UoH, Prof. Shekhar has played a significant role in launching a unique MBA programme in Business Analytics, a press release added.