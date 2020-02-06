New Revenue Act for better services: Prashanth Reddy

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Nizamabad: Telangana government is introducing a new revenue act to provide better services to the people and it is not against to the revenue employees and they should not nurture any apprehensions about it, said Road and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

After releasing the Revenue Employees diary and callender on Thursday, the Minister said that the new Act was aimed at correcting errors in land records upgradation programme (LRUP). He also inaugurated the TNGO’s sports and games at Nizamabad. He said the Revenue Department is a nodal department for the government. “If the government faces any problem, the Chief Minister will consult the District Collector and Revenue officials to solve it. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken a brave decision to solve farmer problems and introduced LRUP programme with the support of Revenue Department,” he said.

Revenue Department became a butt of criticism due to some employees in LRUP programme. “We should now correct all the errors. The Chief Minister is a broadminded person and had never thought bad of the Revenue employees, he said. The Minister appreciated the Revenue employees for conducting blood donation camps and providing insurance to the employees. The Zilla Parishad Chairman D Vittal Rao, MLC V G Goud, JC Venkateshwarlu, DRO Anjaiah, TNGO’s State president Ravinder Reddy, Revenue employees district president Raman Reddy and employees from various districts participated.

