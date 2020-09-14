New Revenue Bill beneficial to ryots: Marri Rajashekhar

Under the vision of the Chief Minister and the leadership of TRS working president KT Rama Rao, the State was prospering in all fields and was transforming into Bangaru Telangana, the TRS leader said

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as the new Revenue Bill was passed in the Telangana Legislative Council.

The new Revenue Bill would be very helpful and beneficial to the farmers, he said.

Under the vision of the Chief Minister and the leadership of TRS working president KT Rama Rao, the State was prospering in all fields and was transforming into Bangaru Telangana, he added.

