New rules in place to curb sale of illegal plots, layouts in Telangana

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: In a major move to curb registration of unauthorised plots and structures, complaints of which were on the rise across the State, the Stamps and Registration Department on Wednesday issued a memo with a set of instructions to registrars and competent authorities on parameters that need to be checked before registering any plot or structure.

The instructions, which are expected to have a far-reaching impact on the ground, came with directions that deviations or irregularities would be dealt with strictly and that action would be initiated without fail on those involved.

Many real estate agents and property developers were selling unauthorised plots or illegal layouts in gram panchayats, municipalities and corporations. To curb this, the government had provided Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and other provisions but many continued the practice of selling plots or structures, which were not approved by the government bodies. The instructions issued today were targeted at registration and sale of such unauthorised plots and illegal layouts.

Accordingly, persons seeking registration of properties will be asked to produce relevant sanction orders or approvals from the competent authority at the time of presenting documents. Plots in layouts approved as per law and plots which are regularised under LRS can be registered.

Similarly, houses, buildings, apartments or any structures will be registered only if they have the approval or permission from the competent authority. More so, in the registered document, it has to be clearly mentioned that the registration is in accordance with the sanctioned building plan. Further, the registering authorities have been asked not to register any part of a building or structure beyond the approved sanctioned plan.

“Prior earlier registration of the structure will not make it registerable now. However, structures which have proceedings under BRS or BPS schemes can be registered,” the memo, signed by Registration and Stamps Commissioner T Chiranjeevulu, said.

Existing buildings in Grama Kantam can be registered as per provisions of Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, the memo said, winding up with the warning that any violation of the instructions would be dealt with stringent disciplinary action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .