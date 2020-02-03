New scan machine for Hyderabad's MNJ cancer hospital.

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Hyderabad: A slew of initiatives including inauguration of high-end medical diagnostic equipment and medical infrastructure at Government hospitals in Hyderabad were taken up by State Health Minister Etela Rajender on Monday.

A PET-CT scan machine with better imaging capabilities to identify spread of cancer in patients was inaugurated at MNJ Cancer Hospital by the Health Minister. The Rs 15 crore high-end cancer imaging machine will prove to be a boon for poor patients who otherwise shell out anywhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 for PET CT scans at private hospitals in Hyderabad.

“Apart from providing such high-end diagnostic tests, there is also a need to spread awareness on cancer among general public. Cancer is the second leading cause of deaths after cardiovascular diseases and it is a leading Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) in India,” said Etela Rajender.

On the occasion, the Health Minister also visited several wards at the MNJ Cancer Hospital and interacted with the patients and care givers.

“We are collaborating with Aurobindo Pharma to construct a new building for MNJ Caner Hospital. Hopefully, the new facility will get ready in a year,” Etela said.

Last year in June, the State government had entered into an MoU with Aurobindo Pharma for constructing a new cancer block at a cost of Rs 40 crore and the foundation stone for the project was laid by the Health Minister. Aurobindo Pharma is funding the construction of the new building while developing infrastructure and staffing for the cancer block will be done by the State Government.

New block at Sultanbazaar Maternity Hospital

The Health Minister also inaugurated a 150-bed outpatient and diagnostic block at Government Maternity Hospital, Sultanbazaar. The outpatient and diagnostic block was constructed at a cost of Rs 17 crore by Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC). The plush new block will go a long way in addressing issues of shortage of beds and space at the maternity hospital for patients and care givers.

New facilities at Gandhi Hospital

On Monday, the Health Minister also inaugurated several new facilities for patients and medical students at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and hospital. The Health Minister inaugurated new medical equipment for ENT wing of the Gandhi Hospital which would provide high-end health care services to patients.

The new infrastructure at ENT block, procured under ‘Ear to Hear’ initiative will be focused on providing support and treatment to children born with hearing related diseases. On the occasion, the Heath Minister also inaugurated an exclusive library building and examination hall for medical students at GMC and laid foundation stone for the construction of an exclusive orthopaedic ward within the campus of Gandhi Hospital.

The Health Minister also inaugurated a Panchakarma VIP block for patients at Ayurveda Hospital in Erragadda.

Minister visits Gandhi Hospital to oversee virus preparedness

Hyderabad: State Health Minister Etela Rajender visited Gandhi Hospital on Monday morning to oversee the preparedness and management measures taken in response to the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV, which is raging across China and has spread to other Asian countries including India.

During his visit, Etela inspected the laboratory that now has coronavirus diagnostic kits for taking up tests in Hyderabad. The swab samples of persons, with a travel history to China, who are admitted to public health care facilities in Hyderabad, will be tested at Gandhi Hospital.

According to the Health Minister, the swab samples of persons from Andhra Pradesh will also be tested at Gandhi Hospital. “We are reviewing our preparedness every hour to ensure there are no gaps in our plans to prevent coronavirus from spreading in a big way. Our facilities and doctors will be available 24 hours to provide health care facilities to patients,” Etela said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), New Delhi has provided enough diagnostic kits to take up confirmation tests for 2019-nCoV at Gandhi Hospital. The Health Minister urged general public to be cautious and take all possible measures at a more individual level.

