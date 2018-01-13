New scenes featuring Venkatesh added to ‘Agnyathavasi’

By | Published: 5:09 pm

The Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘Agnyathavasi’ recorded huge box office collections worldwide on its opening day, but from the second day the ticket-window sales are seeing a dip due to the mixed reviews and negative word of mouth publicity.

To tackle the situation, the makers of the movie have added around eight minutes of new footage to the movie, featuring actor Venkatesh. On the other side, it is also said that they have chopped off 12 minutes to make the narration sharp.

The news has excited many moviegoers with most now looking to see how the Trivikram directorial fares at the box office amid competition from other Sankranti releases like ‘Jai Simha’, ‘Gang’ and ‘Rangula Ratnam’.