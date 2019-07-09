‘New Secretariat for modern administrative infrastructure’

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The State government has informed the High Court that its decision to construct a new Secretariat was rooted in the need to create modern administrative infrastructure that will ensure effective services to the people of the State.

In its counter-affidavit filed in response to the public interest litigation (PIL) cases filed in the court against the construction of a new Secretariat, the State government said in the wake of creation of 33 districts, 69 revenue divisions and 589 mandals in the State recently, there was a pressing need for a new Secretariat complex with all amenities and spaces to provide effective services for administration of the State.

The current structures in the present Secretariat complex were built at different times and even includes structure constructed in 1888 and the light of this situation, the complex faces several safety issues. The current complex also lacks primary facilities such as crowd handling area, fire safety, security buffer zone and well-designed and effective entry and exit points and parking. Emergency evacuations are not possible in the existing complex, it said.

There was no truth in the petitioners’ claims that some of the buildings have a life of another 50 to 70 years and the petitioners have not submitted any evidence to back their claims. Though Andhra Pradesh government handed over buildings under its control to Telangana government, their condition is not good and require large scale repairs.

The current complex and its structure do not match the needs of present Telangana State which is on a path of progress and the haphazard locations of the buildings is not conducive for quick and effective movement of staff, officials, and VVIPs. This are among the reasons why the Government decided to construct a new Secretariat complex, the affidavit informed the court.

