New Secretariat, Legislature complexes will have modern facilities: KCR

By | Published: 2:26 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State will soon have new Secretariat and State Legislature complexes.

Sharing details on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the existing State Legislature building in Public Gardens would be left intact since it was a heritage structure.

He added just like the Parliament, the new Legislature complex would have a central hall, committee rooms and legislative secretariat, all with modern facilities.

In a lighter vein, the Chief Minister said several architects from different parts of the country had evinced interest in the State Secretariat complex based on media reports.

“An architect from Tamil Nadu has even sent a project design for the Secretariat complex,” he said, and showed the design to the media.

The government departments would be shifted to other buildings temporarily to facilitate construction of the new Secretariat complex, he said.

The State government had earlier announced that it would construct an integrated complex to house the Secretariat, Legislature and other government establishments on Bison Polo Ground and adjacent Defence lands.

