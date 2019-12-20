New single-window system to issue building permissions: KTR

By | Published: 3:04 pm 3:08 pm

Hyderabad: Simplifying the procedures and also ensuring transparency in according permissions, the State government will soon introduce a new building construction permission system in the State. The permissions will be issued on the lines of TS-iPASS providing single-window clearances for industries.

The officials are working out the modalities for the new system which will be implemented as part of the new Municipal Act. The applicants will be able to commence construction of their buildings after submitting their applications along with self-declaration. Major constructions will be able to receive permissions through the single-window system.

Participating in the State level town planning officers meeting here on Friday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the new permissions system is being established to provide comfortable services to citizens. “The new building permissions system will be expedite entire procedures besides being transparent and efficient. It will also help us end the current opinion of people against the Town Planning department as well,” he said.

To ensure that there will be no illegal constructions, the applicants have to submit self-declaration forms along with their applications. In case of any violation of norms, the Town Planning department officials will not only demolish the structure but also will initiate legal action against those involved in illegal construction. In case of any callousness or errors by the officials, action will be taken against them as per established norms.

The Minister further agreed for filling vacancies and also creation of basic infrastructure at various municipal offices.

