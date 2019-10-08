New software to ease GHMC work

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: To ensure transparency and fast clearance of building plan approval applications, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is coming up with a new software tool linking building plan application with property tax assessment. Under the new software tool, which will be synchronized with Development Permission Management System (DPMS), soon after a building plan approval application is filed, it will be linked with property tax assessment for issue of Occupancy Certificate (OC).

Currently, the town planning processes building plan application and issues OC. Later, the revenue section inspects the structure for property tax assessment, which is consuming lot of time, besides many complaints are being lodged over the irregularities.

To address all these issues, GHMC is now linking the building plan application with property tax assessment. Accordingly, when an application is filed, the system calculates the property tax based on the plinth area disclosed by the applicant in the application. Besides issuing OC, the system facilitates in early property tax assessment.

“This will increase revenue for the municipal corporation as applications will be processed much faster and make things convenient for applicants,” said GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.

GHMC setting up TDR Bank

The municipal corporation is also setting up online Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) to facilitate communication between buyers and sellers of the rights.

TDR permits certain amount of additional built up area in lieu of the area relinquished by the land or property owner for development works. The extra built up permitted under TDR can be either used by the land owner or offer to a person, who needs extra built up area for an agreed sum of money between the owner and the buyer.

During the last one year alone, GHMC has issued over 320 TDR certificates against 115 issued during the last 10 years. All the information pertaining to the land owner and the TDR will be uploaded on the website. Buyers, who need extra built up area permission, can contact the land owner and finalize the deal.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had directed GHMC to enhance its internal revenue sources. Accordingly, GHMC is now coming up with these two services, which are likely to be launched by the Minister on October 15, he added.

