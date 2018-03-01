New tech gives thirsty plants a voice

By | Published: 12:12 am 1:20 am

Hyderabad: Imagine a thirsty plant crying out for water. Possible? Yes, right application of technology can even help a plant make a loud demand for water when it needs it. Giving voice to a plant and help it seek help when in need of moisture is what a private employee from Rajanna Sircilla district, B Mallesh, is doing.

The 43-year-old has designed sensors and embedded them in plants/sapling. Whenever the moisture content in the soil is insufficient, the sensors get activated and when someone passes alongside the plant, the sensor calls out, ‘Water me otherwise I will die’. The pleading subsides only after the plant or sapling is watered sufficiently.

“The State government has taken up Haritha Haram on a large scale. At some places, though the saplings have been planted, there is no one to water them. This device can be developed for Rs 1,000 and embedded into saplings or plants. Whenever moisture levels drop, people nearby can be alerted,” Mallesh said. This apart, the BTech graduate has also developed a gadget which alerts nearest forest department if any attempt is made to axe it.

Mallesh said whenever someone tries to cut down the tree or its branches, the sensors embedded in it gets activated and using radio frequency, sends out a message alerting the forest department officials. “The gadget can also be used with GSM sim card if the forest department is beyond 20 km range. This device will help in checking deforestation,” he said.

Another innovation in his kitty is a device which alerts the municipality officials once a garbage bin gets filled to the brim. Using sensors and radio frequency, the device sends out a message saying that bin was full and needs to be cleared. Mallesh demonstrated his innovations at National Science Day Celebrations held at Birla Science Centre here on Wednesday.