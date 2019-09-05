New traffic penalties put on hold in Telangana

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The new traffic penalties aimed at creating discipline on traffic rules is on hold as Regional Transport Authority (RTA) is yet to receive orders from higher authorities.

It was expected that new penalties would be implemented from September 1 in an attempt to improve road safety. However, transport department found that commuters were not happy with the high rate of fines on offences and accordingly a decision is awaited.

The States have powers to make amendments in Motor Vehicle Act as it authorises State governments to issue a notification for compounding of certain offences by fixing the fee or penalty for offences and designating officials to oversee the process.

States like West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab had refused to implement Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 citing differences over the amount of penalty on traffic violations.

Senior transport officials said that a decision is yet to be taken on imposing new penalties and the pros and cons of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 were being studied. However, the main focus is on creating awareness on steep penalties.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad traffic police continued to create awareness on new penalties by displaying the posters and banners to ensure that motorists get an idea on new guidelines before getting involved in violations and avoid heavy fines.

