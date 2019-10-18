New traffic signal set up at Hyatt Junction

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: With the Hyatt Junction in the Special Economic Zone area in Nanakramguda in Financial District frequently witnessing severe traffic snarls, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have set up a traffic signal with the help of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. A Chandrashekar, ACP (Traffic) and Vinod, Zonal Manager, TSIIC inaugurated the new traffic signal on Friday.

Officials said the traffic signal would help to get rid of the regular congestion from Hyatt junction via Virtusa to Honeywell Junction (Rectangular road).

Earlier, the Cyberabad Traffic police put in place a new ‘one-way’ vehicular movement regulation from Hyatt Junction via Hitachi consulting, Virtusa Hyderabad, ZF India Technology, Wave Rock SEZ up to Honeywell Junction, in front of Salapuria Building.

