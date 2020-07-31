New unit in Rachakonda to fight human trafficking

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police launched its Anti-Human Trafficking Unit on the occasion of World Day Against Human Trafficking here on Thursday.

Additional Director-General (Law and Order) Jitender, who launched the unit, said the problem of human trafficking was not just a problem in India but in all nations.

“Human trafficking is not like other crimes and is a crime against humanity,” he said, urging everyone to act against the problem and to report any such instance to the police immediately. He stated that earlier there was flow from middle-east countries for the trade with a recent case being from Qatar, but due to the stringent and swift action by the State government and police, the State has been freed from this particular mode of trade.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat recollected that in 2007, when the first anti-human trafficking unit in India was established in the united Andhra Pradesh’s CID’s Woman Protection Cell, he was the in-charge of the unit and during the two years from 2007 to 2009, they had rescued nearly 1,000 victims.

“The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit set up at Rachakonda is after three similar units already in Telangana including the Women Safety Wing,” Bhagwat said.

He requested citizens that whenever they noticed human trafficking for sexual exploitation, forced labour or any other form, they should inform the same to the Inspector, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, on 9491039109 or Dial 100 or WhatsApp No.9490617111.

The Rachakonda Police has so far rescued 34 minor girls and 12 young women from flesh trade in Yadadri Town. A total of 144 brothel houses were seized across the commissionerate.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .