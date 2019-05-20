New US Consulate in Hyderabad contributes to Haritha Haram

By | Published: 6:25 pm 6:28 pm

Hyderabad: Tweeting what could be among the first few pictures of the upcoming new complex of the United States Consulate in Hyderabad, Consul General Katherine Hadda has said that the new compound will be contributing to the Telangana government’s flagship social forestry programme, the Haritha Haram.

The new compound, which is expected to be finished by 2021, will not only be stunning with the architecture of its buildings, but also through the landscaping and flora, for which a special nursery where plants are already growing has also been set up, Hadda tweeted along with pictures of the nursery, which she said would ‘contribute to Haritha Haram’.

When @USAndHyderabad moves to its new home in two years, not only the buildings will be stunning. Just as much attention is being paid to our landscaping, which will be wonderful and contribute to #HarithaHaram. Here’s our special nursery, where plants are already being grown. pic.twitter.com/HZxuo2ECuR — Katherine Hadda (@USCGHyderabad) May 20, 2019

The new compound, occupying a 12.3 acre site at Nanakramguda in the Financial District, has been designed in size and scope to better accommodate the rapid expansion of U.S. business and cultural ties, officials said. A combined workforce of over 1,000 American, Indian workers, along with others, is involved in the construction project.

The new consular facilities will have the capacity to accommodate 1500 to 2500 visa applicants on a daily basis. While the current consular section has 10 functioning interview windows, the new building will increase this to 52 and also feature comfortable, air-conditioned waiting areas for applicants.

According to official literature on the new complex released earlier, the new consulate has been aesthetically designed to reflect the unique topography of Hyderabad while also being a world-class sustainable project employing passive and integrated energy-saving principles. The building’s features, including solar arrays, on-site wastewater treatment, and natural lighting, will reduce the compound’s environmental impact, optimize building performance, and enhance the self-sufficiency of the campus.