New VCs likely for 7 varsities in Telangana

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Seven State universities are likely to get new Vice-Chancellors (VC) soon as the term of present VCs is ending on July 24. The higher education department has initiated the process for appointment of the Vice-Chancellors and a notification inviting applications from the eligible candidates will be issued after the Chief Minister’s Office gives its consent.

The universities VCs whose term is concluding include Prof S Ramachandram, Osmania University, Prof. B Rajarathnam, Palamuru University, Prof. R Sayanna, Kakatiya University, Prof. K Seetharama Rao, Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University, Prof. P Sambaiah, Telangana University, Prof. SV Satyanarayana, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University and Prof. A Venugopal Reddy, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad.

So far, Dr V Praveen Rao, VC, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) received an extension for another three years. This was done by the State government recognising his services to the university and agriculture department. The process of appointment of the VCs includes the issuance of a notification inviting applications from the eligible candidates which would be submitted for appropriate scrutiny. After this, the government constitutes a search committee for each university.

The committee comprises nominees from the University Grants Commission, Executive Committee of the university concerned and State government. The committee proposes a list of eligible candidates to the State government and in turn, the government sends names of three candidates to Governor who is also chancellor of the State universities. Of these three names, the Governor approves one of them for the appointment of VC position.

“The government is aware that the term of the VCs in some universities is concluding next month. The process has been initiated for the appointment of new VCs and a file has been sent seeking nod for the issuance of the notification,” a highly placed source told Telangana Today.

