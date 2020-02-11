New vehicle registration codes for Mulugu and Narayanpet districts

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Hyderabad: New vehicles to be registered in the new districts of Mulugu and Narayanpet will have the registration codes starting with TS-37 and TS-38 respectively, according to an order issued by the State Government here on Tuesday.

The government had earlier alloted registration codes from TS – 17 to TS – 36 under the Telangana Motor Vehicles Rules to each of the newly formed 21 dstricts in the State. However, two more districts formed later Mulugu and Narayanpet were given the new registrations codes now.

Consequently, the district transport offices in Mulugu and Narayanpet districts will now start registering vehicles with the new registration codes.

