New warehousing facility to come up at Kothur near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Embassy Industrial Parks, a joint venture between the Embassy Group and Warburg Pincus that is into logistics and warehousing, is in advanced stages of acquiring land near Kothur to develop a warehousing facility, according to a top official.

“Currently, we are in advanced stages of acquisition of a 50-acre land at Kothur near Hyderabad to develop a park suitable for warehousing,” said Aditya Virwani, COO, Embassy Group.

“We see a lot of interest in our upcoming park in Telangana especially Hyderabad from our prospective and existing clients. The proximity of industrial areas in Kothur and surrounding areas makes it viable for warehousing business,” he said.

Kothur already boasts a lot of industrial units including pharma units. Real estate too has taken off in recent times due to the presence of good connectivity. It is also closer to the Hyderabad International Airport, Shadnagar and Mahbubnagar.

The company at this point did not elaborate on investments that the Hyderabad facility will see. It has facilities in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Industry after Covid

“In the long term, the pandemic provides a great opportunity for large Grade A warehouses, which will ensure operational efficiency, secure environment, statutory compliance, efficient warehouse designs and others,” said Virwani.

Warehouses are also witnessing additional storage space demand as most e-commerce clients are dealing in essentials and they require additional space for the same. Further, in the long term, demand for warehouse space from e-commerce will increase as physical shopping experience will take a hit due to safety issues. In-city warehouse space will be in demand due to restrictions on brick and mortar stores.

Thus it will enable faster deliveries to end-users, he said.

“Retail players will need multi-level warehouses within city limits to service cities. E-commerce players have started tweaking their inventory management plans and are planning stock for 30-40 days more than what they did pre-Covid. To keep additional inventory more warehouse space will be required,” said Virwani.

