New water harvesting theme park in Hyderabad proposed

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Following the success of rainwater harvesting theme park at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is planning to construct a similar park at Teachers Colony near Vanasthalipuram.

The existing rainwater harvesting theme park at Jubilee Hills Road No 51 was developed at a cost of nearly Rs 2 crore. The park is spread over 1.5 acre and was set up to create awareness among citizens specially children on the need for rainwater harvesting pits.

The park which was inaugurated in October last and since then nearly 7,000 visitors have visited the park. It is equipped with 42 models which depict different types of water conserving techniques.

The facility has four gazebos, each catering to a variety of rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge system that can be replicated at homes. Special emphasis is laid on educating children and accordingly animation short films, interactive games, and virtual reality setup etc. are available at the park.

Following the instructions of HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore on setting up one more rain water harvesting theme park, an acre space at Teachers Colony in Hasthinapuram Central has been identified, said an official from HMWSSB.

Since the land belongs to GHMC, it had to be formally handed over to water board for developing the park and the process was still in initial stages, he said.

The park at Jubilee Hills has been developed by HMWSSB under its Jalam Jeevam initiative and has attracted attention from visitors not only from State but also from other States.

Kanpur Development Authority Vice Chairman Kinjal Singh along with a couple of others, had visited the theme park at Jubilee Hills during December last year.

Impressed with the features at the theme park, Singh had complimented the HMWSSB for its efforts in setting up the theme park and creating awareness among people on the need for rainwater harvesting.

