New welfare education building in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Sunday urged teachers to not only impart scientific knowledge by teaching in the classrooms, but also to make students aware of the happenings in the outside world.

He was addressing a gathering after inauguration of the newly-constructed building of Telangana State Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institution built at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore near Jagathpally village of Peddamandhadi mandal. Wanaparthy ZP Chairperson Loknath Reddy was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the building which has been constructed with modern corporate school like architecture, he said the State government was offering education to children in all mediums. He added the gurukul education system in Telangana was a role model for the entire country to follow.

He asked the management to ensure the children faced no problems with the facilities at the campus and welcomed 650 children who were enrolled at the school. He also asked officials to prepare proposals to build compound wall and a road at the school, so that he could get it sanctioned immediately.

