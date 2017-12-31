New Year cheer for Uppal residents

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: This January, beneficiaries of double bedroom houses at Singam Cheruvu of Mallapur, Uppal will start the New Year on a happy note as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is likely to handover 176 double bedroom houses.

The Municipal Corporation has also finalized tenders for construction of one lakh double bedroom houses, to be completed by December, 2018.

Also read Rs 6,014.78 cr for 2 BHK scheme in GHMC limits

Under the double bedroom houses programme, GHMC has mobilized 481 acres at 109 locations. Till date, 41 in situ slums (10, 269 houses) and 68 government vacant lands have been finalized for construction of double bedroom houses.

In tune with the State Government’s plans to improve urban health care services, GHMC has identified 28 community halls to start Basthi Dawakhanas. Depending on population, each clinic will cater to nearly 5000 to 10,000 residents.

A host of services, including consultation, basic lab diagnostics, drug and contraceptive dispensing, treatment of acute and simple illness, immunization and others will be extended at these clinics.

Likewise, this New Year passengers travelling in city buses can also look forward to swanky and near bus shelters in different areas of the city, as GHMC has finalized tenders to construct 826 bus shelters under PPP mode.

These shelters will be equipped with passenger information system, wifi, toilets, surveillance cameras and other facilities. GHMC will earn about Rs.8.50 crore revenue annually.