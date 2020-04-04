New York based Arcesium supports Annapurna programme in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: Arcesium, a New York headquartered post-trade technology and professional services firm having its office in Hyderabad, has come forward to support the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation to feed the underprivileged during the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Daily meals are being provided to 40,000 needy persons for about 17 days from March 31 during the lockdown period, a press release said. Arcesium India leadership team applauded the sincere and timely work of the foundation and said it is a privilege to be a partner for such a cause and contribute to the society in this critical time.

