New Zealand Cricket gives No Objection Certificates to players for IPL

By | Published: 8:43 pm

New Delhi: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to all its six internationals set to compete in the IPL but said the “due diligence” on health safety protocols will have to be done by the players themselves.

The six New Zealand players who are set to play in the IPL are Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings). “Regarding the IPL, NZC will be issuing NOCs to the relevant players and it’s up to them to decide,” NZC spokesperson Richard Boock said.

The IPL is likely to be held from September-end till November, a window thrown open by the ICC’s decision to postpone the October-November T20 World Cup in Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the NZC will be updating its players about the health safety protocols and latest Covid-19 related developments, the onus will be on the six individuals to do due diligence.

“Well, yes, the issuing of NOCs is considered on a case-by-case basis and it’s rare that they are ever refused. However, the due diligence is something for the respective players to shoulder – although we are happy to pass on as much info as we can to assist in these matters,” Boock added.