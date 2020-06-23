New Zealand reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

By | Published: 5:20 pm

Wellington: New Zealand reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active infections in the country to 10, which are all linked to overseas travel, according to the Ministry of Health.

Tuesday’s cases were a man in his 20s who arrived on June 19 on from India, and a man in his 20s who arrived on June 18 from the US, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.

The two new cases brought the country’s active cases to 10, as one of the cases in isolation in Wellington has recovered from the virus, Xinhua news agency quoted Bloomfield as saying.

Both cases were identified as part of the Ministry’s day three routine testing during travellers’ isolation, he said, adding that New Zealand was one of the few countries to require 14-day mandatory managed isolation and double testing before travellers could leave quarantine facilities.

The ministry has reported 1,165 confirmed cases to the World Health Organization, according to the ministry.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in New Zealand was 22.

New cases started emerging in the country last week after a gap of 24 days.