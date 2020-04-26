New Zealand shows the way in treating international students

By | Prof KP Singh | Published: 12:14 am

In this time of fear and severe economic distress, New Zealand has taken the unprecedented step of incorporating international students into measures for all citizens, as opposed to being treated as a separate category.

While most countries have relaxed certain visa regulations and school attendance requirements for international students, many are hesitant to provide further financial support to international students, arguing that at the very least for first-year students, the ability to support oneself financially is a requirement of obtaining a study visa. This debate has played out most prominently in Australia where the Prime Minister said there would be no support for international students (individual institutions are stepping up, however).

International students have since been granted access to their superannuation (pension) funds, which are usually only accessible after leaving the country, up to AUS$10,000. The city of Melbourne has also pledged to create a fund for international students.

Based on measures such as these, it is this author's opinion that New Zealand be considered one of the most sought after countries for further studies.

What do the students from India have to do to get into universities such as Auckland University of Technology, Waikato University or Otago University is to secure at least 7 on 10 GPA, attempt the IELTS exam and secure at least 7 on 9 and build up their profile. New Zealand universities also strongly consider voluntary experience or work experience as the university looks for soft skills in student applicants, like leadership skills, communication skills, teamwork skills and customer service/client relationship skills. Take part in internships, work on projects, be a part of teams that organise events and at least 8 months in advance of the session's start date.

What do the students from India have to do to get into universities such as Auckland University of Technology, Waikato University or Otago University is to secure at least 7 on 10 GPA, attempt the IELTS exam and secure at least 7 on 9 and build up their profile. New Zealand universities also strongly consider voluntary experience or work experience as the university looks for soft skills in student applicants, like leadership skills, communication skills, teamwork skills and customer service/client relationship skills. Take part in internships, work on projects, be a part of teams that organise events and at least 8 months in advance of the session’s start date.

The following is to be expected for students wanting to go to New Zealand this Fall:

A) Students have received admit letters for July 2020 and are still applying for the July intake and are still receiving admits to universities and ITPs. However, most universities informed students that classes may use an online platform instead of face to face learning for this semester. It is advisable for students with admits to one year programmes with online platform of study for the first semester followed by the face to face classroom learning in the second semester, to consider carefully the Post Study Work Visa (PSWV) rules that state that only students who have completed 30 weeks of study in a university in New Zealand would be applicable for the PSWV.

International students may defer or get deferred admission to Spring/ Fall of 2021 if they are unable to get to New Zealand because of travel restrictions or if they do not wish to travel this July. Whilst the courses initially may be done online, some universities are considering shifting their intake dates to October or November.

Look at competing courses in Python/ Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning/ Tableau or pick up courses in your field of study that shall ensure your probability of employability rises. For those from non-technical backgrounds, especially management, courses like CIPS (Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply) certification or free Google certification like Google AdWords, Search Engine Optimisation, PPC certification, Google analytics certification, a course in basic programming, database management and Excel, communication skills.

C) International students may get deferred admission to February of 2021, if they are unable to get the visa in time or do not wish to travel this July

D) In case the students decide to pursue their dream at a later date, it is advisable to pursue courses that expand the possibility of their employability.

E) Build up your profile with the above and also by participating in team based activities.

F) Enhance your communication skills, improve your understanding of the English language, your precursor to becoming a truly global citizen.

But, one does not simply seek to become a professional and not contribute one’s mite to the society at large. And how does one achieve that goal, by being a human being who can bring about the positive change he desires to see in the world. In that direction, it is absolutely mandatory for the youth of India to forego all aspirations of going to a foreign land just to migrate. You need to create a mindset that brings into fruition the goals of your dreams. In this direction, you will be best served if you were to first set out your objectives in life, draft a statement of your purpose in life and then set up targets against each year that you spend on earth.

One of those targets inevitably must be to go abroad to study, gain the best out of the system available and if you choose to settle down in that country, contribute in a manner that ensures that future Indian students are welcomed with open arms, because of the great example you set.

Go forth and live your dreams and may God hold you in the palms of his hands and guide your every step.

Prof KP Singh

CEO, IMFS

[email protected]

